Isaac Asiamah to drag Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to Jubilee House over $332k AFCON debt revelation

Former Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah is reported to be unhappy with the newly appointed new Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif over his recent comments.

Mr Ussif in an interview with Citi TV revealed that travelling agencies and the Ghana Embassy in Egypt is chasing his outfit for unpaid expenses accrued from Ghana’s participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.



The 2019 Afcon was supervised under the auspices of Mr Asiamah during his tenure in office.



Former sector minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, revealed in parliament that the country spent over $4.5 million dollars on Ghana’s campaign at the competition where the Black Stars exited in the Round of 16.



Out of the said amount, $924,168 was stated to have been spent on air tickets alone but Ussif has revealed that he has received requests from Travel and Tour Agencies asking to be paid debts the ministry owes them.



“Even now, as we sit, there are still other commitments that we have to pay because of Egypt. Some travel agents are on us to pay some monies that I am not sure of," he said.



“There will be a full audit to see who we truly owe because a lot of agencies have written to us asking to be paid amounts of money.

Still, on the 2019 Afcon expenditure, the minister revealed that the Ghana Embassy in Egypt has also brought an invoice for $332,000 for pre-financing accommodation for fans in Egypt.



"Even as we speak now, the Ghana Embassy in Egypt has also brought a bill of $332,000 that we are supposed to pay because they pre-financed accommodation during the competition.



“These are all things that we need to conduct proper audits on to ascertain who we truly owe. The handing over notes I got did not come with details of these expenditures so until an audit is conducted, I can’t tell what’s true and what’s not,” he said.



And a report by Kumasi based Pure FM says the former Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has reported his successor, Ussif Mustapha to the Prez. Akufo-Addo over the revelation made relative to the debt incurred after the tournament.



Hon. Asiamah believes they are in the 'same political party' and needs to be consulted over some issues before commenting on the radio.



The Sports Ministry in 2019, revealed that $1,43 5,190 was spent on accommodation during Ghana’s participation in the tournament.

However, the Embassy is demanding $332,000 from the Ministry for funding the stay of some supporters.



Sources tell JoySports that the ministry has a debt of GHS 20 million, of which about GHS 5 million was accrued from the last AFCON in Egypt.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave the Ghana FA about $600,000 for the Black Stars’ preparation and participation in the tournament, but the Sports Ministry, in September 2019 wrote to the association – which was then under Normalisation – to demand 50% of the money.



The football governing under the leadership of Dr Kofi Amoah transferred $300,000 to the Ministry as requested.