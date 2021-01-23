Isaac Atanga powers Nordsjaelland to victory in friendly against Viborg

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga crowned an impressive performance with a goal for Nordsjælland, who beat Viborg 2-1 in a friendly on Friday.

The goal helped Nordsjælland wrapped preparations ahead of restart of the Danish Superliga.



The league took a break for Christmas and new year, and with festive season over, clubs have been preparing for the second half of the season by playing friendly games.



Nordsjælland were involved in their second friendly, Atanga emerging the hero.



Nigerian kid Emeka Nnamani scored the opener for Nordsjælland in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes.

Atanga, 20, doubled the lead with a glorious finish before Viborg grabbed a late consolation.



Nordsjælland, who are eighth on the table, face sec Brondby in their first match after the break in the first week of February.



Atanga will be hoping to increase his four goal tally in the match.