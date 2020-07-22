Sports News

Isaac Atanga provides assist for FC Nordsjaelland in draw against AGF Aarhus

Ghanaian International, Isaac Atanga

Ghanaian international, Isaac Atanga, displayed a fine form for FC Nordsjaelland on Wednesday evening as he helped his side to draw 1-1 against AGF Aarhus in the Danish Superliga.

The two teams were in action today to battle for 3 points in a Matchday 35 fixture of the 2019/2020 football season at the Right to Dream Park.



Repaying his manager for having faith in him, Isaac Atanga excelled on the wings for FC Nordsjaelland with his pace tormenting defenders.



Following a goalless first half, the home team returned from the break to take the lead on the 67th minute courtesy a strike from Mads Dohr Thychosen.

It was all thanks to Isaac Atanga who showed good vision to assist the goal scorer for his equalizer.



Despite playing so well, FC Nordsjaelland could not cruise to the victory with AGF Aarhus drawing level in the last 10 minutes of the game through Casper Hojer Nielsen.



Atanga, 19, lasted 89 minutes of the game before his place was taken by Andreas Bredahl Pedersen. His compatriots Mohammed Diomande and Ibrahim Sadiq enjoyed minutes for the home team as well.

