Isaac Atanga reacts to making his debut for Aalesund FK

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Atanga shared his excitement after making his debut for his new club Aalesund FK against Kristiansund in a club friendly in Norway.

Aalesund FK ended the club friendly with a 1-0 win against Kristiansund.

Many of those in attendance stood up and applauded when Atanga was substituted in the 60th minute. Isaac Atanga has a fresh jump-in and causes a lot of trouble on the right wing. Among other things, he has a shot from an angle that hits the crossbar.

In the 76th minute, Aalesund starts a nice attack where the combination play is fast, and from 18 meters Moses Ebiye puts the ball in the goal with an inside shot. This will be the only goal of the match.

After the game, Isaac Atanga said he can't wait for the start of the Norwegian top flight. Aalesund will take on Vålerenga in their first game on 10th April.

