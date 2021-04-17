Isaac Atanga reveals reason for choosing the MLS despite interest from Europe

Isaac Atanga, Ghanaian winger

Ghanaian winger, Isaac Atanga says moving the Major League Soccer at a young age is the best decision for his career despite interest from clubs in Europe.

The 20-year-old has joined MLS FC Cincinati on a three-year deal with an option of extending for a further two years.



Atanga who was reportedly linked with Scottish champions Rangers, Spanish side Alaves, Dutch outfit Feyenoord as well as Belgian duo Anderlecht and Club Brugge, will occupy the international roaster spot of the North American club.



"[Mohammed] Kudus is a wonderful player and wherever he is now I'm happy and proud of him. But we both are two different people and cannot have the same decision," Atanga told BBC Sport Africa.



"I decided to move to MLS because I feel it's a great league to play in. So I'm happy with my decision and excited to play for FC Cincinnati.

"Not all people think the same, some think it's a step-down but I think it's another big step up towards my dream and I'm excited about that," he added.



Atanga continued: "My expectation with FC Cincinnati is to achieve greatness. I'm going to give everything in my power to help them."



"The American lifestyle didn't play a part in my decision to move to MLS, it's a very interesting league and I want to also be part."



The former FC Nordsjaelland player could make his MLS debut when FC Cincinnati open their 2021 campaign against Nashvile.