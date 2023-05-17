Isaac Atanga scores brace as Aalesunds FK secure first win of the season

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga displayed a stellar performance in the Norwegian Eliteserien as he scored twice to lead Aalesunds FK to a resounding 3-1 victory over Molde FK on Tuesday.
Atanga's brace helped Aalesunds secure their first win of the 2023 campaign at the Colour Line Stadium in Ålesund.
The matchday 7 fixture began with an intense display of skill from both teams. Nigerian forward Moses Ebiye opened the scoring for Aalesunds with a confident penalty kick in the 40th minute, giving his side a well-deserved lead.
Molde had an opportunity to level the score before halftime when midfielder Sivert Mannsverk was awarded a penalty, but unfortunately, he failed to convert it into a goal, leaving his team trailing by one.
After the break, Isaac Atanga demonstrated his prowess by doubling Aalesunds' advantage in the 57th minute. He expertly connected with a pass delivered by defender Alexander Juel Andersen, leaving the Molde defense helpless.
Just four minutes later, Atanga struck again, increasing Aalesunds' lead to an impressive 3-0. This time, Atanga benefited from an assist by his strike partner, Moses Ebiye, who played a crucial role in setting up the Ghanaian for his second goal of the match.
Molde fought valiantly to salvage their three-match winning streak and managed to find a consolation goal in the dying moments of the game. Teenage midfielder Niklas Odegard found the back of the net, bringing the final score to 3-1 in favor of Aalesunds.
- Andre Ayew congratulates Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez on LaLiga title win
- Mohammed Salisu hints at staying at Southampton despite relegation to Championship
- Ghana winger Ernest Asante on target for Doxa in 3-1 defeat to Chloraka
- Kudus Mohammed provides an assist in Ajax's win over Groningen
- Crystal Palace interested in Mohammed Salisu
- Read all related articles