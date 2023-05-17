0
Menu
Sports

Isaac Atanga scores brace as Aalesunds FK secure first win of the season

Isaac Atanga Debut Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga displayed a stellar performance in the Norwegian Eliteserien as he scored twice to lead Aalesunds FK to a resounding 3-1 victory over Molde FK on Tuesday.

Atanga's brace helped Aalesunds secure their first win of the 2023 campaign at the Colour Line Stadium in Ålesund.

The matchday 7 fixture began with an intense display of skill from both teams. Nigerian forward Moses Ebiye opened the scoring for Aalesunds with a confident penalty kick in the 40th minute, giving his side a well-deserved lead.

Molde had an opportunity to level the score before halftime when midfielder Sivert Mannsverk was awarded a penalty, but unfortunately, he failed to convert it into a goal, leaving his team trailing by one.

After the break, Isaac Atanga demonstrated his prowess by doubling Aalesunds' advantage in the 57th minute. He expertly connected with a pass delivered by defender Alexander Juel Andersen, leaving the Molde defense helpless.

Just four minutes later, Atanga struck again, increasing Aalesunds' lead to an impressive 3-0. This time, Atanga benefited from an assist by his strike partner, Moses Ebiye, who played a crucial role in setting up the Ghanaian for his second goal of the match.

Molde fought valiantly to salvage their three-match winning streak and managed to find a consolation goal in the dying moments of the game. Teenage midfielder Niklas Odegard found the back of the net, bringing the final score to 3-1 in favor of Aalesunds.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: