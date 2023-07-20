Isaac Atanga scores consolation goal for Aalesund in a 5-1 defeat to Lillestrom

Isaac Atanga

Ghana winger Isaac Atanga scored a consolation goal for Aalesund in a 5-1 defeat to Lillestrom in the Norwegian top flight on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored the opning goal but the home side came from behind to to win comfortably.



The Eliteserien round 11 game was played in front of an almost 6,000 filled Arasen Stadion.



Atanga opened the scoring after 11 minutes following an assist from Bjorn Martin Kristensen.



Ylldren Ibrahimaj levelled for Lillestrom in the 30th minute before Vetle Skjærvik added the second to send them into the break 2-1 up.

Akor Adams scored to make it 3-1 for the home side in the 56th minute before Thomas Lehne Olsen scored a brace in the 77th minute and in the 81st minute.



The win sends Lillestrom to 6th on the table with 26 points while Aalesund are bottom of the table with 7 points from 15 games.



The goal was Atanga's fourth goal in 13 games in the Norway top flight since joining the club in March 2023 after leaving Turkish side Goztepe.