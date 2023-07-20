0
Menu
Sports

Isaac Atanga scores consolation goal for Aalesund in a 5-1 defeat to Lillestrom

Isaac Atanga Debut Isaac Atanga

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Isaac Atanga scored a consolation goal for Aalesund in a 5-1 defeat to Lillestrom in the Norwegian top flight on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored the opning goal but the home side came from behind to to win comfortably.

The Eliteserien round 11 game was played in front of an almost 6,000 filled Arasen Stadion.

Atanga opened the scoring after 11 minutes following an assist from Bjorn Martin Kristensen.

Ylldren Ibrahimaj levelled for Lillestrom in the 30th minute before Vetle Skjærvik added the second to send them into the break 2-1 up.

Akor Adams scored to make it 3-1 for the home side in the 56th minute before Thomas Lehne Olsen scored a brace in the 77th minute and in the 81st minute.

The win sends Lillestrom to 6th on the table with 26 points while Aalesund are bottom of the table with 7 points from 15 games.

The goal was Atanga's fourth goal in 13 games in the Norway top flight since joining the club in March 2023 after leaving Turkish side Goztepe.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals