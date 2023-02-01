13
Isaac Cofie marks 100th appearance for Sivasspor in win over Alanyaspor

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie played his 100th match for Sivasspor as they beat Alanyaspor on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old lasted the entire duration as Sivasspor thrashed Alanyaspor 3-0 at away in the Turkish Super Lig.

Cofie signed for Sivasspor in 2019 and has since established himself as a key cog to the side.

He is now in his fourth season at the club and his current contract will expire in the summer of 2023.

Sivasspor marked his achievement with a post on their social media accounts, noting the number of appearances he has made in each session.

