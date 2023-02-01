Isaac Cofie reaches 100 appearances for Sivasspor

Ghanaian midfielder, Isaac Cofie

Ghanaian midfielder, Isaac Cofie, made his 100th appearance for Sivasspor in a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Turkey Superlig on Tuesday.

The midfielder, who scored his first goal of the season last weekend, was instrumental in Sivasspor's impressive victory as they returned to winning ways.



After joining the Turkish club in 2019, Isaac Cofie is now in his fourth season. His current contract will be up at the end of the season.

Sivasspor marked his achievement with a post on their social media accounts, noting the number of appearances he has made in each session.