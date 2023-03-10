Isaac Cofie returns to Italy as Sivasspor face Fiorentina in Europa Conference League

Isaac Coffie

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie will be playing for Sivasspor against Italian club Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League round 16 at the Stadion Artemio Franchi on Thursday night.

This will be his first time returning to Italy since he left after spending seven years playing for clubs such as Genoa, Torino, Sassuolo, and Chievo Verona.



Sivasspor topped Group G, which included CFR Cluj, Slavia Praha, and Ballkani, to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16.



Despite their impressive performances in the Conference League, the Red and Whites have been struggling domestically, currently sitting in 14th place in the Turkey Superlig table.

Cofie has been included in the squad for the first time in the Europa Conference League after helping Sivasspor move up the table with his recent performances. He has made nine appearances in the league so far this season.



Fiorentina eliminated Portuguese side FC Braga on a 7-1 aggregate to make it to this stage of the competition, but Sivasspor can be confident of getting a favourable result this evening. The match will mark Cofie's debut in the Europa Conference competition, and his contribution will be critical to Sivasspor's chances of success.