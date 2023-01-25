0
Isaac Dogboe and Robeisy Ramirez engage in trash talk ahead of April 1 showdown

Dogboe Ramirez.jpeg Isaac Dogboe and Robeisy Ramirez

Wed, 25 Jan 2023

Ghana’s former world champion, Isaac Dogboe, and Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez were caught in a war of words on social media ahead of their WBO featherweight title bout on April 1 in Tulsa.

The trash talk between the two boxers started when the WBO junior-featherweight champion, Dogboe sarcastically asked google “How do you derail a train?” since his opponent is famously nicknamed ‘The train keeps rollin’.

Ramirez who was intrigued responded by asking if Dogboe was “Turning to Google in search of answers?”

Dogboe also replied to the two-time Olympic gold champion asking him to focus on the calamity that would befall him in their upcoming bout

“Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Focus on what’s about to happen to you,” Dogboe tweeted directing his message at Ramirez.

Ramirez who seemed prepped and ready for the fight replied saying, “I’ll see you soon.”

The fight between Dogboe and Ramirez promises to be exciting with the WBO featherweight title at stake.

Both boxers have been at their best in recent times winning their last three bouts.

While Dogboe is a former world champion, Ramirez also boasts of being a two-time gold medalist at the Olympic Games.



