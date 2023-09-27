Isaac Dogboe announces date for his next bout

Isaac Dogboe

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe has announced that his next bout will happen on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom with a yet-to-be announced opponent.

Dogboe’s last bout came in April 2023 when he lost world title fight to Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez via unanimous decision in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the United States.



The former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Featherweight Champion will fight for the WBC Featherweight Eliminator which will be his first professional fight on British soil.



Isaac Dogboe became the WBO super bantamweight champion on April 28, 2018 when he defeated then world champion Jesse Magdaleno.



He lost the WBO super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete at the Hulu Theatre in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 8 December 2018.



Dogboe is under a new management called Rising Star African Promotion (RSAP) after parting ways with his father and ex-trainer Paul Dogboe in 2021.

