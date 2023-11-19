Isaac Dogboe falls to UK's Nick Ball in WBC final eliminator

Dogboe lost via unanimous decision

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe suffered a major setback in his bid to secure a world title bout after losing to Nick Ball of the United Kingdom on the eve of Sunday, 19 November 2023.

The former junior featherweight champion lost via unanimous decision in the fight which occurred at at AO Arena in Manchester, England in a WBC featherweight final eliminator.



At the end of the bout, the judges, Mark Lyson (119-108), Kevin Parker (118-109) and Kieran McCann (116-111) all ruled in favour of the Liverpool-born boxer who maintained dominance in the bout.



Isaac Dogboe competed effectively and made a good impression but the bout as reflected in the judge’s indicate, Nick Ball was the superior boxer on the night.



Speaking after the bout, Nick Ball believed that he controlled the fight and deserved the victory.

He is confident that the victory will enable him to secure a world title bout.



“I’m feeling good, it was a good performance from myself. I had to keep my cool in there and control the fight,” Ball said. “I feel like I’ve just controlled that fight at the world level. I’ve just put myself in position (to fight for a world title).”



The fight was a WBC final eliminator for the belt currently held by Rey Vargas.