Isaac Dogboe fight against Robeisy Ramirez was one of the easiest – Father

Paul Dogboe, the father of Ghana’s former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe has disclosed that he thought his son was going to win his world title fight against Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez.

Isaac Dogboe lost his WBO featherweight title fight to Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez by unanimous decision in Tulsa, United States in April.



The fight was Isaac Dogboe’s second chance at becoming a world champion however, he was unsuccessful.



Speaking on his son’s recent fight, Paul said he had the firm belief that Isaac Dogboe was going to win the bout only for him to lose to the Cuban boxer.



“That world title fight was one of the easiest fights he ever had. He should have killed that guy. I thought he was going to win. We just have to pray for the kid, don’t mess it up son,” Paul Dogboe said on Dornu’s Corner.

Touting his coaching prowess, Paul Dogboe who managed his son to become a world champion, said there was no time his son ever lost a bout by way of knockout.



“When I was with Isaac Dogboe he never lost by a knockout and now you are with a hall of fame coach and now everyone is shouting three rounds, five rounds and you couldn’t win the fight,” the father of the former world champion said.



Isaac Dogboe became a world champion at age 23 when he defeated Jessie Magdaleno in 2018.



JNA/KPE