Isaac Dogboe has what it takes to dominate Featherweight division - Joshua Clottey

Dogboe defeated Avalos in round 8

Former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey says Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has what it takes to dominate the featherweight division because of the experience he has a former world champion.

Isaac Dogboe defeated American Chris Avalos in his first bout since May 2019 on Wednesday in the 8th round TKO.



Speaking to Happy Sports after the bout Joshua Clottey said “He has the experience as a world champion to excel in that division. The only disadvantage will be his height because most of the boxers in that division have the physique and height, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9.

“There has been an improvement in the way he fights. Right now he is able to swing his head to avoid punches and he is able to defend his corner very well. This will really help him a lot”.



“Top Rank has done a good job in giving him a bout that will regain his confidence. Chris Avalos is not a strong opponent so I expect him to put in a lot of work”, he added.

