Isaac Dogboe hoping for another world title shot

Former world champion Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe (24-3, 15KO) is inching closer to another world title shot as he comes up against undefeated featherweight sensation Nick Ball (18-0, 11KOs) on Saturday, November 18, in Manchester, UK.

The clash between these two top-rated contenders, with Ball ranked first and Dogboe second by the WBC in the featherweight division, is set to be a thrilling affair.



The fight, promoted by Queensberry Promotions, carries significant implications for both fighters as they vie for the opportunity to challenge the winner of the upcoming battle between WBC World featherweight champion Rey Vargas and WBC Interim titlist Brandon Figueroa later this year.



For Dogboe, this bout signifies a remarkable resurgence in his quest for another world championship. After losing his WBO World super-bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete in 2018 during his second title defense, Dogboe embarked on a determined journey in the featherweight division. He secured four consecutive victories, clinching the NABF and WBO International belts along the way.



These accomplishments set the stage for a shot at the vacant WBO featherweight title against Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez, although Dogboe fell short in a unanimous decision.

The upcoming clash with Ball marks Dogboe's return to the ring after a seven-month hiatus since his bout with Ramirez in April. Under the guidance of Barry Hunter at the Bald Eagle Gym in Washington D.C., Dogboe is eager to recapture a world championship title.



Speaking about the fight, Dogboe emphasized its significance as an opportunity for redemption.



“I am still on my feet and God is guiding me day after day. Fighting in a WBC world title eliminator against an opponent like Nick Ball is a wonderful opportunity. He’s a great fighter with a lot of buzz behind him in the UK. This fight is about redemption. I haven’t fought on English soil since I turned pro. My passion for boxing started there, and I can’t wait to return home.”



