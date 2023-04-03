10
Isaac Dogboe pockets $475k despite losing world title fight to Cuba's Ramirez

DogboeE Boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe has pocketed a huge sum of $475k pocketed in his featherweight title fight against Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez.

Robeisy Ramirez outscored Isaac Dogboe in over 12 rounds of action to become the first Cuban boxer since 1962 to win a world title.

Despite winning the bout, it was Isaac Dogboe who took the larger amount of cash in the bout.

Dogboe pocketed $475k as his purse earnings. The money did not include sponsorship money, tv bonus and pay-per-view revenue which would be paid to the boxer later.

Robeisy Ramirez on the other hand earned an estimated amount of $400k from the fight. Dogboe is expected to pay a percentage of his earnings to the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Last year, Isaac Dogboe paid GHC100,000 which is more than what he was expected to pay to the GBA as development levy.

Boxers who fight under the flag of Ghana are mandated to pay a negotiable 5%-2% off their fight purse towards the development of the sport.

