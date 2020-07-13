Sports News

Isaac Dogboe returns to face Chris Avalos on July 21

Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe

Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe is set to face Chris Avalos on his return to the ring.

The young Ghanaian boxer will come up against the American on July 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.



In a Twitter post, Dogboe shared a photo of himself after training, alongside the message: “See You JULY 21st 2020 in the #Bubble @mgmgrand Vegas Nevada...”



In December 2018, Dogboe lost his WBO title to Emanuel Navarette following a one-sided bout.



It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.



Dogboe had a rematch with Navarette in May that year but again fell flat against the Mexican.

This time, the Ghanaian could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.



The 25-year-old has since not fought any opponent and has been in the gym training ahead of a comeback.



After over a year and a half out of the ring, he will now pit his wits against American boxer Chris Avalos.



Dogboe’s has fought 22 bouts, recording 20 wins and two losses while Avalos has 27 wins and seven losses from 34 fights.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.