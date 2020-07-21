Sports News

Isaac Dogboe’s career hangs on Chris Avalos fight - Paul Dogboe

Dogboe has not fought since losing a rematch to current WBO bantamweight champion Emmanuel Navarette

Paul Dogboe, a father of former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe

is confident his son will win his bout against American Chris Avalos (27-7 20KOs) in Les Vegas on 21 July.



The fight is seen as a career re-launch which his father is confident will end in victory for his son as he prepares ahead of the bout on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9 FM ahead of the bout he said, “He (Isaac Dogboe) is very happy and in top shape for tomorrow’s bout. Isaac will win this bout convincingly.



“It is a warm-up bout for him and he knows his career also depends on it. He must win this bout to win the trust of Ghanaians again”, he added.



The bout will be fought within eight rounds.

