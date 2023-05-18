0
Isaac Dogboe vows not to retire after recent defeats, set for a comeback

Isaac Dogboe Gyn Former WBO bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former WBO bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has made a resolute commitment to continue his boxing career, vowing not to retire despite recent setbacks.

Determined and focused, Dogboe is already strategizing for his future in the sport, aiming to make a remarkable comeback and pursue his goal of becoming a two-time world champion.

During his time with Top Rank, Dogboe had successful fights on major boxing cards and gained valuable experience. However, now that his contract has ended, the Ghanaian boxer is actively seeking to sign with another boxing syndicate.

"Top Rank was very good to me for 5 years, a deal which ended September, last year. Now am a free agent. Top Rank has been great. Forever I will be grateful to them.

Dogboe, who spoke to the media at the African Regency Hotel in Accra, expressed his eagerness to return to the ring soon.

"In my own time, I will make a decision. I have to be focused on my future; boxing is exciting. It takes you around the world. I will get back to the ring very soon. Me and my team are planning for the future, you will hear something big soon," he stated.

Despite experiencing a series of defeats in recent times, Dogboe emphasized that retirement is not on the horizon for him. He affirmed his determination to continue in the sport, highlighting his youth and ambition to reach the top level again.

"I'm not near retirement,” Dogboe said, adding, "I'm young and moving on. I am lucky to have the opportunity to fight at the top level. It is important we get to the right fights at the right time. We need to strategize" he added.

JNA/OGB

