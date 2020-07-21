Sports News

Isaac Dogboe will knock out Chris Avalos easily - Paul Dogboe

Former WBO Super bantamweight Isaac Dogboe

Paul Dogboe, the father of Ghanaian boxer and former WBO Super bantamweight Isaac Dogboe is optimistic that his son will have a smooth comeback against Mexican-American boxer Christopher Matthew Avalos.

Isaac Dogboe after losing back to back fights against Emmanuel Naverete of Mexico that went with his WBO Super bantamweight fights another Mexican boxer Avalos on his return after those two heavy defeats in Les Vegas on July 21.



Speaking ahead of the bout, Paul Dogboe who is no longer training his son, Issac, noted that, new trainers Patrice Harris and Barry Hunter will guide his son to victory.

"He knows what to do he's got the best with him all the time. Ever since he started boxing he's been taught what to do and what not to do. I will say he is with the best and the feeling it just normal to me."



"I know he is going to pull through, he is a strong and determined fighter. He will knock Chris Avalos out easily if Avalos stands and fight with him toe to toe I think Avalos will go but if he uses his range then I think Isaac will beat him on points," he said on TV3.

