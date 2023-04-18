Isaac Donkor scores for Sakaryaspor against Bandırmaspor

Former Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor

Former Inter Milan defender Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor's 3-2 defeat to Bandırmaspor in the Turkish Spor Toto 1st League on Monday afternoon.

In the 27th minute, the home team found the goal they were looking for. Remi Mulumba's head pass found Ivan Saponjic whose strike on goal gave Bandırmaspor the lead.



In the 36th minute, Bandırmaspor's Sergen Piçinciol added the second goal. The goal came via a corner taken from the right wing by the player Kerim Avcı to make it 2-0.



The first half ended with the home team leading 2-0.

In a corner taken by Sakaryaspor player Nalepa in the 62nd minute, Isaac Donkor sent the ball to the net with his head. The referee deemed the goal valid as a result of the VAR review.



Nelapa's free kick found Kabongo Kasongo who turned the ball from the left of the penalty area to the edge of the goal. Ümit Kurt sent the ball into the net with his right foot just in front of the six yard area to make it 2-2.



In added time Nikola Terzic brought the ball to Samuel Tetteh from his own half. Tetteh kicked the ball into the net with his left foot to make it 3-2.