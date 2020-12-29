Isaac Mensah ready to fight for Hearts of Oak place

Isaac Mensah joined the Phobians from Nkoranza Warriors

Isaac Mensah has revealed his determination to fight for a starting place at Hearts of Oak in the ongoing season.

Mensah, who joined the Phobians from Nkoranza Warriors is yet to make his league debut for the Phobians after six matches.



He will be competing for a place in Kosta Papic’s new-look Hearts side with Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Kojo Obeng Jr, and Daniel Afriyie Barnie.



However, after showing off a splendid performance and a goal against Asekem FC last week, he has thrown in a warning challenge to his teammates.



“Gracefully, I have fully recovered from the injury that got me sidelined for some weeks. I’m very fit now and all revved up for the challenge ahead. I know my absence really affected my club and it hurts but I’m available now.” He told Phobianews.com

“I am always convinced in my convictions, testing myself against the best is something which inspires me and brings out the best.”



“They’re all very good players so the thought of working with them in the same environment is enough motivation. Their presence inspires me to give my all anytime a step on the pitch. Competing with them has made me a better player.”



“We work in a very close environment on a daily basis. We always tend to get on really well and try to push each other. At a club like Hearts, it’s how you can contribute to the team and not personal glory,” he ended.