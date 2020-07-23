Sports News

Isaac Mensah reveals why he joined Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak striker Isaac Mensah

Newly-signed Hearts of Oak striker Isaac Mensah says it’s a dream come true to play for the rainbow boys and has revealed that he opted to join the club because it’s a big club.

Isaac Mensah after completing his medicals with the 20 times Ghana Premier League Champions signed a three-year contract from Nkoranza Warriors.



Mensah was very instrumental for the Warriors in the truncated 2019/2020 Division One league after scoring eight goals.



The teenage sensation explaining why he joined Hearts of Oak, “It’s a big club in Ghana and one of the biggest in Africa so when my agent informed me about the move I didn’t hesitate to join because I had wanted to play for a big club in the country”

“A lot clubs were yearning for my services but I decided to join Hearts because of their name. I was excited with the move and I’m ready to help the club achieve laurels” he told Wontumi FM.



He has, therefore, called on the fans to rally behind him when the going gets tough for him but is hopeful he can succeed with the Phobians.

