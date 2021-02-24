Isaac Mensah strikes again to give Hearts of Oak narrow win at Liberty

This is the second win for Hearts of Oak since the depature of Kosta Papic

A solo striker from young forward Isaac Mensah has handed Hearts of Oak a narrow 1-0 win against Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians on Wednesday afternoon visited the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park to take on the matchday 16 opponent of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league season.



In a first half where both teams excelled, neither side could get on the scoresheet and settled for a goalless draw as a result.



Resuming the second half to play with more intent, Hearts of Oak managed to get the better of the opponent at the end of the 90 minutes.

On the matchday, substitute Isaac Mensah scored with a fine effort in the 74th minute to ensure the visiting team amassed the maximum three points at the end of the game.



The result is expected to boost the confidence of Hearts of Oak as they turn attention to the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko in the weekend.