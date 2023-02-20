0
Isaac Mintah confident Aduana Stars will win Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars 13 Aduana Stars defeated Hearts of Oak

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars forward Isaac Mintah is confident his outfit will win the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

Mintah was the hero on the day, scoring both goals in the second half to secure all three points for his team against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The forward got his first goal two minutes after recess and netted his second in the 64th minute to seal the victory for Aduana.

Mintah is confident Aduana will win the Premier League this season, and revealed his desire to etch his name in the history books of the club.

“We will win the league; we the players are determined to win the league. I want to write my name in the history books of Aduana…we have made up our mind to pick all available points both home and away.” He said.

Aduana Stars are on top of the table with 35 points after 18 matches into the campaign.

