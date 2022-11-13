1
Isaac Nuhu on target as KAS Eupen draw against Zulte Waregem

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu scored for KAS Eupen in their 5-5 draw against Zulte Waregem in the Belgian First Division A on Saturday.

Nuhu, who was booked for a foul put up an impressive display to help his side seal a vital away point in the last round of games before the break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game at the Elindus Arena.

He scored his side's 3rd goal as they took a 3-2 lead heading into the first half. He found the back of the net in the 41st minute after he was assisted by Konan N’Dri, who scored Eupen first goal.

After the recess, the hosts scored three goals with the away team scoring two as the game ended in a 5-5 draw.

Nuhu has now scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 league games this season for KAS Eupen.

