0
Menu
Sports

Isaac Owusu Ashanti Open launched in Kumasi

Ashanti Tourney Gtf Some dignitaries at the event

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

The Official Launch of 2022, Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Open Championship has been held at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club in Kumasi.

The ceremony was well attended by dignitaries and members of the tennis fraternity in the Ashanti region and was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who also doubled as the representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister for the occasion.

Mr. Isaac Owusu, who was honored by the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) with the title of this year's tournament, in a brief speech, expressed his profound gratitude for the decision and stressed supporting the GTF's vision of promoting and growing tennis in the other regions and beyond the nation's capital, Accra.

The official launch was marked by the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Addai Mensah, and Mr. Isaac Owusu, hitting tennis over the net to signify the readiness of the tournament in the region.

The Isaac Owusu Ashanti Tennis Open Championship which is organized by Ten Trio Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation will feature Social, Semi-Professional and Junior Players categories. The event will be held between the 12th to the 18th of December, 2022 with the 4 Garrison Officers Mess, Asamu Jay and the Ashanti Tennis Clubs as playing centres.

Crowning the Championship will be the annually acclaimed Outdoor Christmas Carols Night at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess court.

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup