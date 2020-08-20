Sports News

Isaac Sackey edges closer to Hatayspor move

Isaac Sackey was hospitalised after the accident in Turkey

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey is closing in on a move to newly-promoted Turkish SupaLiga side Hatayspor in the ongoing transfer market.

Sackey spent last season on loan at Denizlispor after finding regular playing minutes at parent club Alanyaspor.



The 26-year-old managed to clock 20 appearances for the Green and Black lads as they finished 14th on the SupaLiga standings.



The defensive midfielder is reported to moving again after agreeing contract terms with newly-promoted top-tier side Hatayspor.

According to reports, the Ghana international will undergo a mandatory medical test on Wednesday before finalizing the transfer.



His current contract with Alanyaspor expires on June 30, 2021, and Hatayspor are to pay €500,000 to acquire him.

