Isaac Sackey joins Turkish side Hatayspor FK

Ghana international, Isaac Sackey

Ghana international, Isaac Sackey has completed his move to newly promoted Turkish Super Lig outfit, Hatayspor FK in the ongoing transfer window.

Sackey, who spent last season on loan at Denizlispor joined Hatayspor on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Alanyaspor FK.



He played 24 times for Denizlispor in the 2019/2020 season.

The former Ghana U-20 star penned a year deal with the Hatayspor FK after passing a mandatory medical test earlier today.



Sackey has featured 4 times for the senior national team of Ghana.

