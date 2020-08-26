Isaac Sackey joins Turkish side Hatayspor FK

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana international, Isaac Sackey has completed his move to newly promoted Turkish Super Lig outfit, Hatayspor FK in the ongoing transfer window.
Sackey, who spent last season on loan at Denizlispor joined Hatayspor on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Alanyaspor FK.
He played 24 times for Denizlispor in the 2019/2020 season.
The former Ghana U-20 star penned a year deal with the Hatayspor FK after passing a mandatory medical test earlier today.
Sackey has featured 4 times for the senior national team of Ghana.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- TP Mazembe part ways with Ghanaian attacking midfielder Torric Jebrin
- Baba Idrissu advised to leave relegated Real Mallorca
- Women Latina Calcio sign Ghanaian midfielder Barbara Adu Gyamfi
- Winful Cobinna features as KF Tirana suffer defeat to Red Star Belgrade in UCL qualifiers
- Kudus Mohammed plays full throttle as Ajax pip Hertha Berlin in pre-season friendly
- Read all related articles