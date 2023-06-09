0
Menu
Sports

Isaac Sackey to depart Turkish club Umraniyespor following contract expiration

Isaac Sackey567 Ghana international Isaac Sackey

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Isaac Sackey is leaving Turkish outfit Umraniyespor following contract expiration.

The 29-year-old joined the club in July 2022 on a year deal from Hatayaspor and made 30 appearances, providing two assists in the process.

Isaac Sackey's contract with the club will elapse at the end of this month and it is said both parties have agreed to go their separate ways.

The defensive midfielder has spent most of his playing career in Turkey, featuring for Alanyaspor, Denizlispor, Hatayspor, and Umraniyespor.

He has been capped four times for the Black Stars since making his debut back in 2017.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling