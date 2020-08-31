Sports News

Isaac Twum on cloud nine after scoring debut goal for IK Start

Ghana international midfielder, Isaac Twum

Ghana international midfielder Isaac Twum has expressed his elation after netting his debut goal for IK Start.

Twum scored the match winner for Start in the Norwegian Eliteserien when the beat Aaselunds FK 1-0 on Sunday.



The 22-year-old got his name on the scoresheet for the first time for the club since joining them in 2018.



"It's really a great feeling having your first goal for the club and it was an important game," he said.



"You really winning the match for the team is very exciting."

Twum joined Start from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC after he captained Ghana to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.



The Ghana U23 midfielder has made 10 appearances in the Norwegian top-flight this season.





Perfekt dag å score sitt første mål for Start på!@Itwum8 ???????? pic.twitter.com/E8HPJjx6MT — IK Start (@ikstart) August 30, 2020

