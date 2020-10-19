Isaac Twum on cloud nine after scoring debut goal for Mjondalen

Ghana international midfielder Isaac Twum has expressed delight after netting his debut goal for Norwegian topflight side Mjøndalen.

Twum scored the match-winner for Mjøndalen in the Norwegian Eliteserien when they beat giants SK Brann 2-1 over the weekend.



The ex-Inter Allies player was solid at the back and also provided an attacking threat with incisive passes to unlock Brann's defence.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “I’m happy to score my first goal for the club and of course I’m hoping to score more for the club in order to survive relegation.”

The win positions them just a point behind his former club IK Start as the relegation fight continues.



The former Ghana U-23 player joined Mjøndalen in the summer transfer window from IK Start and has since made three appearances for the club with a goal to his credit.