'Ishmael Addo is my idol' - Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe

Ishmael Addo Hearts4 Ishmael Addo is considered a Hearts of Oak legend

Wed, 10 May 2023

Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe has revealed that Hearts of Oak great Ishmael Addo is one of his idols while aspiring to become a top footballer.

Addo won the Ghana Premier League top scorer prize for three consecutive seasons, jointly holding the record for most goals scored in a single Ghana top-flight season, 22 goals alongside Yaw Annor.

Addo is regarded as one of the best goal scorers to ever play in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking about how he sought inspiration from Addo while coming up as a budding talent, Bekoe revealed that he placed calls to him for tips.

"Ishmael Addo is one of my idols, though he is a Hearts of Oak legend," he told Joy Sports.

"He was an idol to me who I called every time, asking him questions about how he is making it. He gave me all his training regimes, how he does his training programs, and all that, and it has made me who I am today.

"Ishmael is the shy type, but when you get very close to him, he is a very outgoing person."

