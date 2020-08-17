Sports News

Ishmael Yartey bags a brace for Hetten FC in their 5-0 win over Al Ansar

Ghanaian winger, Ishmael Yartey

Ghanaian winger Ishmael Yartey bagged a brace for Hetten FC in their heavy win on Monday in the Saudi Arabia first division.

Hetten saw off Al Ansar with 5-0 mauling at the King Faisal Sport City stadium.



The former Ghana U17 star scored a penalty in the 38th minute to increase the tally for the hosts after Wesam Waheab and Nigerian forward Chrisantus Macaulay had give them a 2-0 lead.



Macaulay scored again in the 51st to increase the advantage before Yartey sealed the emphatic victory in the 64th minute with his second goal in the game.

Yartey has now netted five goals in five matches for Hetten this campaign.



Hetten are currently lying 17th on the league standings with 29 points after 31 matches played thus far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.