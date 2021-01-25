Israel-based Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi eyes Black Stars call up

Elvis Sakyi has been in stupendous form for Petah Tikva

Maccabi Petah Tikva midfielder Elvis Sakyi says he is ready for a Black Stars call up following his explosive performances in Israel.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been in stupendous form for Petah Tikva who climbed to third on the Israeli topflight league table over the weekend.



Sakyi starred as the Petah Tikva based club beat Ashdod 2-1 on Saturday to move up on the table.



He has now played 14 times this season and is a regular for his side.

”You know that every player wants to play for his country and for me, I have been playing active football in Europe for the past three seasons moving from one country to another country. I am waiting for a callup to serve my nation so if the opportunity comes why not, I will gladly welcome it,” Elvis Sakyi told Oyerepa FM.



“We are doing very well in the league and I am playing in every game which has caught the attention of some European clubs,” he added.



The 24-year-old is expected to make the squad when they travel Hapoel Haifa on Tuesday.