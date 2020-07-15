Israeli giants FC Ashdod extend the loan deal of Montari Kamaheni for another season

Sports News Wed, 15 Jul 2020
Isreali giants FC Ashdod have extended the loan deal of Ghanaian left back Montari Kamaheni for another season after an impressive season.
Muntari joined the Isreali club for a season loan deal from Dreams FC alongside his Compatriot Samuel Alabi.
The left back has impressed the club forcing them to extend his loan spell for another season.
The 20-year old made 27 appearances for the club making 2 assist in the process.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
