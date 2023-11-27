Issah Yakubu scores in Stade Malien’s away win over Diables Noirs

Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu

Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu put up an impressive performance to help Stade Malien de Bamako secure victory over Diables Noirs in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage opener.

The former Dreams FC player was handed a starting role as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 win over their opponent at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat.



The visitors wasted no time to break the deadlock after Amadou Bouba Traore found the back of the net just four minutes into the game.



Six minutes later, Stade Malien doubled their advantage through Yoro Diaby before Issah Yakubu sealed win for the visitors four minutes to the halftime break.



The host managed to pull one back in the 69th minute through Lorry Nkolo as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the Malian giants.

The centre-back joined Stade Malien before the start of the 2023-24 football season from Ivorian club ES Bafing. The 25-year-old departed Ghana for Cote d'Ivoire on a free transfer after his contract with Dreams FC expired at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.



The highly-rated defender has established himself as a key member of Stade Malien outfit, playing all games so far this season. Yakubu can boast of a good disciplinary record as he is yet to be booked in the ongoing campaign.



He has already won his first silverware with Stade Malien de Bamako after helping the club to beat AS Real Bamako in the Malian Super Cup back in September.