Issah Yakubu targets league title and Africa qualification with Dreams FC

Dreams FC defender, Issah Yakubu, has set his sights on winning the Ghana premier league title in order to secure a qualification to participate in the Africa inter club competition.
The Dawu based club which was founded in July 14, 2009 celebrated their 11th anniversary in grand style during the week.
Issah Yakubu in an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua stated that it is his dream to register his name in the record books of the club by winning the GPL title.
“I want to set a record with Dreams FC so I will be remembered one day. As we mark 11 year anniversary, I pray I win the domestic league title and also play in Africa with the club” he said.
Issah Yakubu was an integral member of the Dreams FC team which won the G-8 tournament in the 2017/2018 season.
