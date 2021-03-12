Issahaku Abdul Fatawu presents U-20 AFCON Best Player award to Haruna Iddrisu

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu with Haruna Iddrisu

Ghana U-20 star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has presented the “Best Player of Tournament” award he won at the just ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations to Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu.

The 16-year-old midfielder was singled out as the tournament's poster boy with his cultured left foot, soccer IQ and dexterity.



Fatawu, who plays for Tamale-based lower division side SteadFast FC, a team owned by Haruna Iddrisu scored two goals in the tournament to help Ghana win the fourth title.

He gained global attention when he scored a Puskas Award contender in Ghana's 4-0 win over Tanzania in their opener.



After his exploits with the Ghana U-20, he has presented the best player gong to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South who is the legal guardian of the player.