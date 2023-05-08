0
It depends on what the coach wants - Jorginho speaks on benching Partey

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Jorginho has explained why coach Mikel Arteta has taken opted to start him ahead of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey in recent matches.

The Italian midfielder started in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea and was handed another start in their win over Newcastle United.

Speaking after the match against Newcastle, Jorginho noted that he and Partey are two different players who add to the depth Arsenal have in midfield.

According to him, he and Partey have given Mikel Arteta options in midfield and only have one responsibility to be ready anytime when called upon.

“I think we are two different players that can adapt for the coach in different games. I think the coach has two good choices and depending on what game, and what type of players he wants on the pitch. The only thing we can do is be ready when he needs us and give our best to help the team," Jorginho said in an interview.

Since joining Arsenal in the January transfer window, Jorginho has started 6 out of 11 matches in the Premier League while Partey has started 26 in 30 outings.

