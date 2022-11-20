2
'It feels like just yesterday' - Jonathan Mensah opens up on first World Cup with Black Stars

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah has been reflecting on the first time he played for the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup.

The then 19-year-old was included in the 2010 World Cup squad after his heroics with the Black Satellites team at the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

Jonathan Mensah went on to become one of the most consistent players for the Black Stars.

"It was midnight, I was up and I could not sleep because I was very nervous. The list came out and few of the boys from the U20 made the team," he told Columbus Crew media.

Speaking on his family's reaction after making the 2010 team, he said; "They were like congrats. It feels like it was just yesterday. We have millions of people in the country and you are one of the 23 players to represent Ghana, you are blessed.

"It was amazing, we played our first game against Australia. The coach came to me and told me I was going to start, I was a little nervous. But a young, curious kid coming off a U-20 World Cup title, I was proud."

