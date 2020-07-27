Sports News

It has been a good season for Crystal Palace - Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian international, Jeffrey Schlupp in a goal celebration with his teammates

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp is delighted with Crystal Palace's performance in the 2019/20 season after the Eagles ended a run of seven straight defeats with a 1-1 stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur.

Schlupp bagged the equaliser in the 53rd minute following an assist by Jordan Ayew as the hosts peg back Spurs at Selhurst Park.



The strike took his tally to three goals after 17 league appearances this season, despite struggles with varying injuries during the campaign.



Crystal Palace finished 14th on the league table with 43 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone.



“We’ve been safe quite early on," he told the club's official website. "Since the restart, results haven’t been what we wanted but we wanted to finish off the season well and I think we’ve done that today.”

“We’ve had some key injuries. All in all, it has been a good season for us; we wanted to maybe challenge for something a bit higher in the league but it didn’t happen.



“We had some disappointing results but it was important for us to finish well and hopefully we can take that into the next season.



“We deserve a good break first and foremost and then we get straight back into it with a shorter pre-season than normal and pick-up where we left-off after today.”



“Our fans are massive for us,” he said. “And as you can see from the restart we’ve not had the best of results and you can maybe put that down to missing our fans. We look forward to hopefully having them back soon and to giving us that push that we need for next season.”

