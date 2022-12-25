0
It has been frustrating - Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on recurring injuries

Kamaldeen Sule.png Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has admitted that it has been frustrating with the injury setbacks in the ongoing season.

The 22-year-old attacker has struggled to make an impact due to his recurring injuries in the French Ligue 1.

The scintillating attacker was part of the Black Stars squad for the World Cup but played a peripheral role.

His performance last season in the French Ligue 1 attracted attention with this season promising to be greater, but he's yet to deliver due to injuries.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker speaking in an interview said that he's frustrated with his constant visit to the treatment room this season.

"I have been getting injuries and it's frustrating," he told TV3.

"I get frustrated a lot because when you are back on the track and all of a sudden you go back at the side again," he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has made a total appearance of 14 and has scored three times in the ongoing season.

