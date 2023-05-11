0
Menu
Sports

It is better to stay in Ghana than travel abroad after retirement - Ex-Black Stars defender Emmanuel Asare

Video Archive
Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Former Black Stars and Okwawu United player, Emmanuel Asare, has advised footballers living in the country to get sustainable jobs instead of traveling abroad in search of greener pastures after hanging their boots.

Emmanuel Asare, who currently resides in Belgium says life abroad is good but the cost of living abroad is much higher as compared to living in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Where Are They? segment, the veteran footballer said,” I will not advise players to travel abroad in search of greener pastures after retirement. I would rather advise that they can decide to travel abroad when they get the opportunity. If they get sustainable jobs here to which they can fend for themselves, then I would say it is advisable to stay in Ghana than travel abroad”

Emmanuel Asare was a member of the promising U-16 team that represented Ghana in Scotland’s 1989 FIFA World Cup and also won the African Youth Championship in 1993.

Watch the full interview here:

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo