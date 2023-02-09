It is better to travel abroad than live in Ghana after retirement - Ex- Hearts star Kenneth Sarpong

Sarpong currently lives in the United States of America

Former Hearts of Oak star, Kenneth Sarpong, says he took the best decision to travel outside the country to seek out greener pastures after retiring from football.

Sarpong currently lives in the United States of America and says life has bee



n good since he moved there.



He was among the Hearts of Oak 64-battalion squad in the late 1990’s that dominated the Ghanaian domestic leagues and won multiple titles.



According to him, Ghana does not have any proper retirement package for sport athletes thus athletes turn to become poor after retirement.

“If you will agree with me, after football, if you don’t take care and you are in Ghana, you will be poor.” A lot of things may happen to you. “There are no plans or retirement packages for footballers and sportsmen in our country,” he said on Happy FM’s Where Are They program.



“If you decide to stay after your career, and if you don’t take care, things will be difficult.” So, while you’re playing, you should be planning for your future.



He added that since the government does not have any packages for athletes, they should take a keen interest in securing their retirement since the sporting career is short.



“Ghana has no plans for the athletes after retirement.” Every sports athlete’s retirement age is after 35 years and is very short. It’s very bad for sporting athletes and legends in Ghana.”