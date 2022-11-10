0
It is clear I did not incite supporters - Hearts of Oak NCC chairman Elvis Herman Hesse

Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr 300x214 1 Elvis Herman Hesse

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse has stated that he is innocent amid a police investigation about a complaint that he incited supporters during Hearts of Oak's game against ASR Bamako.

Elvis Herman Hesse was invited by the Ministry Police Station to answer questions on a report filed against him after the game.

Elvis Herman Hesse and Vincent Sowah Odotei were seen in a video that went viral arguing with each other in the VVIP area following the club's elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The National Chapters Committee chairman added that police have collected witness statements to help their investigation.

“I am no more involved in this case because in the initial stages complaints made was that I incited supporters. It is clear that I did not do that and I was so confident so from day one every week when the police invite me I go to help them," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"Because I know I am innocent and I did not do any wrong. Right now the police have called witnesses that the complainant submitted. The police have collected their witness statements,”

 

Source: footballghana.com
