‘It is just comedy’ – Paa Kwesi Fabin slams poor officiating in FA Cup for Aduana Stars defeat

Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars tactician, Paa Kwesi Fabin was left irritated by the performance of the referee in their FA Cup quarterfinal game against King Faisal on Sunday.

Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time through defender Stephen Anokye Badu. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.



Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for The Fire Boys in the 75th minute, but King Faisal succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time.



The extra 30 minutes failed to see any more goals, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout. King Faisal won by 3-1, with Abdul Latif, Adam Jabal, and David Oppong Afrane all scoring their penalties, while Aduana FC's Bright Enchil, Anokye Badu, and Isaac Mintah failed to convert their attempts.

Fabin blames poor officiating for their exit from the competition as they were denied clear penalties in regulation time.



He told StarTimes’ Yaw Ampofo Ankrah: “I don’t talk about referees. It was very bad but we’ll leave it like that. Before we ended the first half we had a clear penalty. The second half we had two here. All was ignored. But look at the one that was given to King Faisal here. I mean it’s just comedy. I’m telling you.”