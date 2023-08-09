It is more difficult to find a striker better than Daniel Afriyie - Zurich coach

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

FC Zurich's head coach, Bo Henriksen, has publicly expressed the challenge the club is facing in trying to find a player of superior quality to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Despite the Ghanaian forward's remarkable performance in the opening three games of the season, Henriksen confirmed that the club is still actively seeking a new striker.



The departure of Nigerian attacker Tosin Aiyegun to French Ligue 1 side Lorient prompted FC Zurich to intensify their search for a capable replacement.



However, Afriyie's consistency and contributions since the start of the season have made the task of finding a better player increasingly difficult for the team.

Henriksen's sentiments were most recently echoed after FC Zurich's impressive 3-0 victory over Lugano, where Afriyie's two goals played a pivotal role in securing the win.



Following the match, Henriksen playfully quipped, "Right now, I'm looking for at most a glass of wine or a beer."



However, he swiftly shifted to a more serious tone, acknowledging, "We will certainly continue to search for a striker. But now it has become more difficult to find someone better than Daniel."