It is no mistake there's no local player in latest Black Stars squad - Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has expressed his lack of surprise regarding the omission of Ghana Premier League (GPL) players from the national team squad.

Tagoe stated that he believes no player in the GPL currently deserves a call-up to the Black Stars.



For the second time in a row, Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars, did not include any local players in his squad for the Madagascar 2023 AFCON qualifier, despite closely monitoring the performances in the local league.



During an interview on Angel TV, Tagoe shared his thoughts on the matter, emphasizing that the players in the local league have not yet reached the required level to represent the national team.



He specifically mentioned Abednego Tetteh, the leading goal scorer for Bibiani GoldStars, as an example.

"If you look at the local league, we know they are performing very well, but to be honest, they have not yet reached the level of the Black Stars," Tagoe asserted.



"Normally, when you win the goal king title in the GPL, you should be part of the call-ups, but I'm not surprised that Abednego Tetteh is not included because he still has a lot to learn.



"He has done well, but he needs another season to prove his consistency. It all depends on him, but I don't believe it was a mistake to not call up any local players," Tagoe concluded.